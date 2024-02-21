Rent is more expensive in Canada than here; be grateful – Hawa Koomson to Ghanaians

In a recent interview on Onua FM's morning show, Yɛn Nsɛmpa, with Nana Yaa Brefo and JB, the Awutu Senya East Member of Parliament urged Ghanaians to compare rent rates between Ghana and Canada.

She highlighted her recent visit to Canada, emphasizing that renting even a single room there could cost over 2,000 Canadian dollars per month, significantly more expensive than in Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

"People have been complaining that rent is expensive in Ghana. They should go to Canada. For a month, you pay over 2,000 Canadian dollars. That's for a single room, not even a chamber and hall.

"Things are hard now, and there is a high cost of living everywhere, and when you compare Ghana to other countries, Ghana is doing far better," she said in Twi.

She argued that despite global economic challenges, Ghana remains comparatively affordable, attributing this to the government's efforts.