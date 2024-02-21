ADVERTISEMENT
Rent is more expensive in Canada than here; be grateful – Hawa Koomson to Ghanaians

Evans Annang

Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture has admonished Ghanaians to be content with the situation in the country.

She said there is a global crisis in terms of the cost of living, however, the conditions in Ghana are far better than in other places.

In a recent interview on Onua FM's morning show, Yɛn Nsɛmpa, with Nana Yaa Brefo and JB, the Awutu Senya East Member of Parliament urged Ghanaians to compare rent rates between Ghana and Canada.

She highlighted her recent visit to Canada, emphasizing that renting even a single room there could cost over 2,000 Canadian dollars per month, significantly more expensive than in Ghana.

"People have been complaining that rent is expensive in Ghana. They should go to Canada. For a month, you pay over 2,000 Canadian dollars. That's for a single room, not even a chamber and hall.

"Things are hard now, and there is a high cost of living everywhere, and when you compare Ghana to other countries, Ghana is doing far better," she said in Twi.

She argued that despite global economic challenges, Ghana remains comparatively affordable, attributing this to the government's efforts.

Responding to criticisms that living conditions in Canada surpassed those in Ghana, Koomson disputed the notion, asserting that the cost of living in Canada isn't necessarily better.

