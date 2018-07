news

Four communities in the Eastern Region have staged a demonstration against former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings on an alleged illegal acquisition of land that stretches from Nsawam Cannery to Koans Estates.

The four communities residents are from Adoagyiri, Owuraku, Ntoaso and Akwamu.

They marched to Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly to present a petition to the government through the Chief Executive.