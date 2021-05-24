RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Rev. Father Andrew Campbell retires after 50 years at the pulpit

Authors:

Evans Annang

Reverend Father Andrew Campbell, the Parish priest of Christ the King Church has retired.

Father Campbell
Father Campbell Pulse Ghana

The renowned man of God commemorated this with a service attended by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in Accra.

Recommended articles

Born 27 March 1946 in Dublin, Rev. Fr Campbell is anIrish-Ghanaiancatholic missionary and founder of Lepers Aid Committee.

He had his early education at Sisters of Charity school and de la Salle Primary School in Ireland. In October 1970, he obtained a Bachelor of Divinity fromSt. Patrick’s College.

Rev. Fr Campbell was ordained as a catholic priest in December 1970 and posted to Ghana as a missionary priest underThe Society of the Divine Worda year after.

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, Father Campbell hold Iftar with Chief Imam
Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, Father Campbell hold Iftar with Chief Imam Pulse Ghana

He has served in many catholic Parishes in Accra, including, Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, St, Peter's Parish, Osu, Sacred Heart Parish Accra, where he established the Sacred Heart Vocational Institute.

In an eulogy, Dr. Bawumia lauded Father Campbell’s selflessness to Ghana.

Father Campbell served tirelessly, with compassion and welcomed all regardless of one's background. As he retires may God continue to bless him and protect him. May his next endeavour be fruitful,” Dr Bawumia posted on Facebook to wish the catholic priest well.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch how Citi FM’s CEO surprised Bernard Avle with a car on his 40th birthday

Bernard Avle and Sammens

VIDEO: Thieves caught attempting to steal blood from Korle Bu

Thieves caught allegedly attempting to steal blood from Korle Bu

Lighthouse pastor who's against ‘disloyalty’ in church was allegedly paid £300,000 as ex-gratia

Lighthouse pastor standing against ‘disloyalty’ was allegedly paid £300,000 as ex-gratia

Gloria Assan gets 5 bedroom house, 3 cars and GH100K from Eugene Arhin as divorce settlement

Eugene Arhin and ex-wife Gloria Assan