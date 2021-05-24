Rev. Father Andrew Campbell retires after 50 years at the pulpit

Born 27 March 1946 in Dublin, Rev. Fr Campbell is anIrish-Ghanaiancatholic missionary and founder of Lepers Aid Committee.

He had his early education at Sisters of Charity school and de la Salle Primary School in Ireland. In October 1970, he obtained a Bachelor of Divinity fromSt. Patrick’s College.

Rev. Fr Campbell was ordained as a catholic priest in December 1970 and posted to Ghana as a missionary priest underThe Society of the Divine Worda year after.

He has served in many catholic Parishes in Accra, including, Holy Spirit Cathedral, Adabraka, St, Peter's Parish, Osu, Sacred Heart Parish Accra, where he established the Sacred Heart Vocational Institute.

In an eulogy, Dr. Bawumia lauded Father Campbell’s selflessness to Ghana.