Rock City withdraws bid to purchase 60% shares in SSNIT hotels

Consequently, they have decided to discontinue their pursuit of this investment opportunity.

Promoting transparency and accountability, Rock City Hotel has agreed to release all or parts of their bid documents for public scrutiny or publication if necessary.

This decision follows an indefinite strike declared by organised labour unions across the country in response to the controversial sale of SSNIT hotels' shares to Rock City Hotel Ltd, owned by Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong.

Workers have expressed widespread discontent, viewing the sale as detrimental to their interests and the welfare of the country's workforce.

This unrest intensified after the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) reversed its stance and endorsed the controversial sale.

The strike, set to begin on Monday, July 15, 2024, was officially announced in a joint statement by Dr. Yaw Baah, Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC); Dr. Isaac Bampoe Addo, Chairman of the Forum of Public Sector Workers; and Kenneth Koomson, Deputy Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour.

The unions highlighted concerns over the lack of transparency and due diligence in the sale process, arguing that it undermines SSNIT's fiduciary responsibilities to its contributors.

