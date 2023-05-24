Sack Ofori-Atta now – NPP MP calls on Akufo-Addo

“My job is to expose the failings I think are happening at the Ministry of Finance… Principle and conviction alone should make you resign,” Eugene Antwi said.

The Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim-North, Andy Appiah Kubi and other New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs in 2022 called for the removal of the Finance Minister over the country’s economic woes and threatened to boycott the 2023 budget presentation.

The MPs later softened their stance after meeting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana on Friday, May 19, received the first tranche of $600 million of the IMF’s $3 billion three-year extended credit support.

Speaking after the completion of the deal, Ken Ofori-Atta called on Ghanaians to look ahead for a new economic dawn.

According to him, the government is ready for new things and the country is certainly on the path toward not just recovery but, also, revitalizing the economy.

Pulse Ghana

“Indeed, I think we have to move ahead, and as the good book says, we should forget the former things, we should not dwell on the past and see that new things are being done, and we are ready for that”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a recent press briefing organised by the International Monetary Fund, Mr Ofori-Atta, said the government will support the Fund to achieve the intended objectives of the Fund-support programme, “and the collective effort of the Ghanaian people will work through our current challenges and emerge stronger than before”.

He furthered that “greater things are ahead. We know Ghana can achieve it. We’ve been through this before, and we are ready to ensure that we set a pace that others can also follow”.