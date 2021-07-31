Saglemi Housing project: Collins Dauda, 4 others charged for causing financial loss to the state

Earlier, the former sector Minister, Samuel Atta Akyea revealed that former NDC government officials involved in the botched Saglemi Housing deal embezzled more than $144 million of the $179.9 million paid to the contractor.

He said only $64 million of the total amount released for the project, was sunk into the project per a report signed by the President of the Ghana Institute of Surveyors, Dr. John Amaglo.

Pulse Ghana

According to him, "The Ghana Institute of Surveyors has come out with a report showing that what is on the ground, measured against the money received will bring out a very very huge figure of about $114 million."

In an interview on Accra-based Joy FM, Atta Akyea said "It is stated in black and white that the amount paid to the contractor is $179,904,752.5.

"It is stated clearly that the total works on the ground are $64 million, the difference is what gives you the $114 million I’m talking about."