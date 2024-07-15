Sale of SSNIT hotels: Organised labour calls off strike

During an emergency meeting in Accra, Dr Yaw Baah, Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), announced the resolution to terminate the strike, urging all workers to resume duties starting Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

He further disclosed that Organised Labour has granted SSNIT a one-month ultimatum to engage in discussions addressing all outstanding pension management concerns.

Dr Baah cautioned that failure to meet this deadline would prompt further action from their side.

He extended appreciation to the people of Ghana and all members of Organised labour for their solidarity throughout the strike period.

Pulse Ghana

However, SSNIT has halted its intended sale of 60% shares in four of its hotels to a private hotel owned by Bryan Acheampong.

A statement from SSNIT issued on Friday, July 12, 2024, came hours after Rock City Hotel, also announced that it had pulled out of the transaction.

The statement signed by the Board Chair of SSNIT, Elizabeth Ohene, who had previously defended the deal, said the process has been terminated.

