Sale of SSNIT hotels: Organised labour calls off strike

Kojo Emmanuel

Organised labour has ended its nationwide strike, initiated on Monday, July 15, 2024, to protest the proposed sale of 60% of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) shares in four hotels.

The decision to halt the strike follows SSNIT's communication, dated July 12, 2024, announcing the cancellation of its plans to sell its stake in the hotels to Rock City Hotel, owned by Bryan Acheampong.

During an emergency meeting in Accra, Dr Yaw Baah, Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), announced the resolution to terminate the strike, urging all workers to resume duties starting Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

He further disclosed that Organised Labour has granted SSNIT a one-month ultimatum to engage in discussions addressing all outstanding pension management concerns.

Dr Baah cautioned that failure to meet this deadline would prompt further action from their side.

He extended appreciation to the people of Ghana and all members of Organised labour for their solidarity throughout the strike period.

A statement from SSNIT issued on Friday, July 12, 2024, came hours after Rock City Hotel, also announced that it had pulled out of the transaction.

The statement signed by the Board Chair of SSNIT, Elizabeth Ohene, who had previously defended the deal, said the process has been terminated.

SSNIT assured pensioners, contributors and the public of its commitment to managing the affairs of the Trust prudently for the sustainability of the pension scheme.

