Several feared dead in VIP bus and fuel tanker collision in Suhum

According to preliminary investigations by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the accident happened when a tyre on the fuel tanker, which was travelling from Accra to Kumasi, burst.

This caused the tanker to swerve into the lane of the VIP bus, which was en route from Tamale to Accra. The central section of the bus bore the brunt of the impact, trapping many passengers inside.

Rescue operations were challenging and took several hours, with personnel from the GNFS, police, and ambulance services working tirelessly to free the trapped victims.

Those who sustained life-threatening injuries were promptly transported to the Suhum Government Hospital for urgent medical attention.

As of now, the official casualty figures have not been released by either the Suhum Government Hospital or the police authorities.

The community remains in shock as they await further updates on this devastating incident.