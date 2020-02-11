He said one university and three SHSs will be used to pilot the project, with the expectation of extending it to the rest soon.

According to him, the policy was part of a broader programme to bridge the technology gap in the country and also improve learning through the use of the internet.

He said, "To allow access to the internet across public institutions, and senior high schools, the government has awarded a contract for the provision of free Wi-Fi to all SHSs and tertiary institutions."

Addressing participants at the ongoing Government Townhall and Results Fair in Kumasi, Bawumia said the government, as part of its educational reforms, wants to reach a point where students, through the internet.

"There is much knowledge on the internet and we have to allow senior high schools to access that knowledge. We promised free Wi-Fi and we are going to deliver. The programme is going to kick off," he stated.

SHS and tertiary institutions to get free Wi-Fi