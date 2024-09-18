Skills and Knowledge Bank portal will transform educational sector — Minister

The portal contains information available to young Ghanaians of school-going age as well as researchers to help them in academics; something which hitherto was not the case.

Speaking at the launch of the platform, Dr Yaw Adutwum indicated that the future is here today. The transformation taking place in our education sector will help us transform our fortunes.

He said "We don’t look at digitalisation as an end in itself. It’s a means to an end where students will learn better than they could without digital tools. An end where students will be able to acquire 21st-century skills, an end where using 21st-century skills we will be able to build a better and more robust nation. That is what we seek to accomplish and that is why I am so happy and excited that this portal has been launched. It is being launched to bring to bear transformation in every facet of of education system and education enterprise."

The Education Minister disclosed that with the launch of the platform, Ghana will begin its first virtual Senior High School(SHS) which will enroll 10,000 students indicating that they are working on creating virtual labs in Ghana with the help of the Open University in the United Kingdom.

This is also going to allow us to begin Ghana the first ever virtual high school. Which seeks to enrol about 10,000 students next academic year, he disclosed.