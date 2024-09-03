Soldier arrested for allegedly raping 18-year-old girl in Bolgatanga guest house

According to the victim, whose name is being withheld for privacy, the soldier checked into the guest house around 9 a.m. and soon began expressing romantic interest, which she firmly declined.

Despite her clear refusal, the soldier persisted in his advances, even following her outside when she attempted to escape his unwanted attention.

"He said he loves me and wants to marry me. So, I said I was not interested. He was following me, asking me questions that if somebody wants to wound me what I will do [because] no one is here. So, I told him that I would leave the fellow to God," she recounted.

The victim also mentioned that a woman, who she suspects might be the soldier's girlfriend, arrived at the guest house on a tricycle. The woman stayed briefly before leaving, which, according to the victim, escalated the situation.

Once the woman departed, the soldier allegedly threatened the victim with a pair of scissors, warning her that he would stab her if she did not comply with his demands.

In fear for her safety, the victim, who had only been employed at the guest house for four days, reluctantly acquiesced to his demands and was subsequently raped. The soldier reportedly took pictures of her following the assault.

"Immediately I picked a bucket to water trees, he held my hair and pulled me and removed scissors and said if I joke, he will wound me here. So, I was sitting down quietly but he held my hair, pulled me to the other room, and rapped me. When he finished, he snapped my pictures. I was quiet and afraid because nobody was around," she said.

The victim, deeply traumatised by the ordeal, has called for justice and action against the accused.

Paulina Adongo, the owner of the guest house, confirmed the incident and reported that concerned neighbours intervened after the victim raised an alarm.

Military personnel from the Abilba Barracks were summoned to the scene and took the accused officer into custody.

The community is in shock over the incident and is demanding a thorough investigation.