He was adjudged the national best farmer at this year’s National Farmers’ Day celebration at Techiman in the Bono East Region on Friday, November 6.

The ceremony was the 36th edition since its inception in 1985.

It was held under the theme: “Agribusiness Development under COVID-19; Opportunities and Challenges.”

Solomon Kojo Kusi took home GHC570,000 cash prize – the equivalent of a two-bedroom house.

Reports say before his current feat, he won the best farmer at the district level in 2015.

Kusi who is married with nine children he has been farming for the past 10 years and currently employs over 220 workers in the Western Region.

Nana Ko Drobo IV of Wenchi in the Bono Ahafo Region was the first runner up, while one Mahmoud Mohammed Awal of Zabzugu in the Northern Region took the second runner up slot.

President Akufo-Addo who graced the event espoused his government’s policies in the agriculture sector which he said have resulted in food sufficiency.

“Today our nation has banished the disgraceful spectre of importing tomatoes and plantain from Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast respectfully. We are now a net exporter of food and our youth are venturing into full-time agriculture.

“Let me highlight a few of the successes achieved over the last four years to buttress these points; the food crop module, under this module yields of selected staples have increased appreciably, for example, maize and rice have increased by 110 percent and 48 percent respectively from 2016 to 2019.

“Currently, local production of rice accounts for 50 percent of domestic demand up from 32 percent as at 2017, the target is to become self-reliant in the selected crops under this module, and we are firmly on course,” the president assured.

The Farmers Day celebration is an annual occasion organised to celebrate the contribution of farmers to Ghana’s economy and national development as a whole.

The occasion was instituted in 1985 by the government of Jerry John Rawlings.

It is held on the first Friday of December but has been pushed forward due to December 7 general elections.