Some chiefs are involved in galamsey; it is not only politicians - Kennedy Agyapong

“I can also tell you, some of the chiefs are also involved. It’s not only politicians. If we want to stop this, we should be bold to say the truth. Some of the chiefs are also involved. I heard some chiefs complaining about politicians,” he stated.

Recounting a personal experience, the Member of Parliament shared a troubling encounter in his own constituency, detailing how some chiefs took money from illegal miners to grant them access to the lands.

“I have a video, in my own constituency, it was sad… The River Pra, I went there, to speak to the guys. They didn’t know I was the MP. I asked them, how did you get here? They said it was the chief. They gave the chief GHC 2,000,” he revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana