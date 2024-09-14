Some chiefs are involved in galamsey; it is not only politicians - Kennedy Agyapong

In a media engagement, Kennedy Agyapong stated that it is not only politicians who are involved in the galamsey menace, but some chiefs are major players. He stated that while some chiefs publicly criticise politicians for their role in galamsey, they themselves are complicit.
Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, has made allegations regarding the involvement of some chiefs in illegal mining activities, commonly known as galamsey in the country.
“I can also tell you, some of the chiefs are also involved. It’s not only politicians. If we want to stop this, we should be bold to say the truth. Some of the chiefs are also involved. I heard some chiefs complaining about politicians,” he stated.
Recounting a personal experience, the Member of Parliament shared a troubling encounter in his own constituency, detailing how some chiefs took money from illegal miners to grant them access to the lands.
“I have a video, in my own constituency, it was sad… The River Pra, I went there, to speak to the guys. They didn’t know I was the MP. I asked them, how did you get here? They said it was the chief. They gave the chief GHC 2,000,” he revealed.
These revelations come in the wake of calls by various stakeholders and Ghanaians for the government to take immediate action to clamp down on illegal mining as it is degrading the environment, and highlighting the complex and deeply rooted nature of the galamsey issue in the country.