Speaker Bagbin reconvene Parliament

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Speaker Alban Bagbin has decided to recall Members of Parliament for a session scheduled on Friday, May 17, as outlined in a letter dated May 10, 2024.

Ghana's Parliament
This recall comes following the invocation of Order 53 of the House’s Standing Orders by the Majority in Parliament.

Recommended articles

The Majority's invocation of Order 53 signifies the significance of the issues at hand, prompting the need for Parliament's recall from recess. The decision was made with the nation's interests in mind, addressing crucial matters that require immediate attention.

One of the primary reasons for Parliament's recall is to deliberate on the endorsement of the Appointments Committee’s 34th report.

Additionally, there is a need to consider a motion concerning an "Additional Financing Agreement between the Government of Ghana and the International Development Association (IDA)" aimed at financing the ongoing Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project. Another matter on the agenda is a "Request for Tax Exemption for selected beneficiaries under the 1D1F Program."

The Office of the Speaker of Parliament, citing Article 112(3) of the Constitution and Order 53(1) and (2) of the Standing Orders of Parliament, issued the summons for Parliament to reconvene.

This move underscores the commitment of Parliament to fulfill its constitutional and democratic responsibilities to the people of Ghana.

The recall of Parliament comes after its adjournment on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. The Majority's initiative to recall Parliament demonstrates a proactive approach to addressing pressing national issues and ensuring that legislative duties are carried out efficiently and effectively.

Speaker-letter
