Sponsors of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values law hit the streets to protest

Samuel Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, is spearheading the initiative to ensure the bill's passage and is a notable advocate for the law. In an interview with Citi FM, Mr George condemned the persistent delays and underscored that the measure embodies the desires of the Ghanaian populace, as demonstrated by its ratification in Parliament.

The legislative process, he said, is being undermined by further delays. In addition, he stated that the Chief Justice of Ghana could expedite the case if deemed necessary. He emphasised the importance of swiftly resolving the dispute to uphold the nation's values and principles, calling on the judiciary to prioritise the matter so that the bill may be signed into law.

Pulse Ghana

“The Chief Justice has the power to demand of all the parties in the case that they file within the times stipulated in the Rules of Procedure, that you file a statement of claim within 14 days. All of this is clear, and the Chief Justice is the one who has powers to ensure that."

“If everybody is going to take one year to file their documents, does the Chief Justice think that is a proper delivery of justice, where parties in the case will determine when and how they would be doing their filing?"

“Justice delayed is justice denied, and the expeditious delivery of justice is critical to an effective justice delivery system, so the Chief Justice has to be up and doing," he said.

The bill's advocates assert that it is essential to control developments in the LGBTQ+ movement in Ghana and preserve the country's traditional values.