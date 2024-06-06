Stay away from trial over prosecutorial misconduct — Judge advises Godfred Dame

The court directed Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson to seek redress at the appropriate forum, namely the General Legal Council, if he so desires.

Despite objections from the Attorney-General, a telephone recording between Richard Jakpa and the Attorney-General has been admitted into evidence, even though the Attorney-General argued that it was inadmissible.

This marks the first instance where a court has requested that an Attorney-General recuse himself from a trial.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has released an audio recording purportedly capturing a conversation in which Godfred Dame is heard coaching the third accused, Richard Jakpa, on court testimony, including instructions aimed at discrediting the Minority Leader, Dr. Ato Forson.

This development has led the NDC to question Dame's suitability as the leader of the Ghana Bar and his role as the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice.

Addressing the issue of the leaked tape's authenticity, Jakpa has challenged anyone disputing it to produce their own tape as counter-evidence.

In an interview with JoyNews ahead of the hearing on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Jakpa expressed his confidence in securing justice.

He emphasised that the allegations he has raised are serious and should be addressed within the legal framework.

