Stop labeling current power challenges dumsor; it’s not - Energy Minister

Evans Annang

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh has slammed some section of Ghanaians calling the current energy challenges ‘dumsor’.

He said such labeling is disingenuous because what is happening is not dumsor as experienced by Ghanaians under John Mahama.

The Minister said what was happening had nothing to do with financial challenges as being speculated but rather purely technical.

Speaking on a working visit to the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCO) in Accra, he said: “These our lines that we have just been informed about, were strung in the 50s and some in the 60s. The power it was supposed to transmit to Accra has increased tremendously due to the expansion of Accra yet the lines have remained the same. They are now giving us lines that can improve the power situation in Accra”.

Dr Prempeh said what was required now was the foreberance of the Ghanaian because what was being planned and implemented would better improve the situation for all.

“We should all be sincere and truthful in our communication. In 2016, the whole country was given periods when we are to receive power and when to be off. In 2016, the government of the day told us it was a generation problem. Even the opposition then said government did not have money to buy fuel to power the generators. This is not a generation problem, this is not about fuel so how can we call it ‘Dumsor’?” he queried.

According to him, there is no way government would allow the country to slip back into the prolonged period of power outages between 2012 and 2016 which became known as ‘Dumsor’.

“We are working feverishly to resolve the challenges which have arisen as a result of technical difficulties with our transmission lines and it is our hope that, that issue will be resolved by the end of the year” he assured.

Evans Annang Evans Annang

