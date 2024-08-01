ADVERTISEMENT
Supporters of anti-gay bill to protest against Chief Justice over delay

Kojo Emmanuel

Supporters of the anti-LGBTQ bill have announced a demonstration against the Chief Justice scheduled for August 21, 2024, citing delays in forwarding the bill to the President.

The Supreme Court has postponed its decision on the injunction applications filed by Dr. Amanda Odoi and journalist Richard Sky. Instead, the ruling will be delivered on the same day as the final judgment.

Samuel Nartey George, the lead sponsor of the bill, made this announcement during a courtesy visit to the National Chief Imam and the Acting President of the Osu Traditional Council, accompanied by some minority members.

"He said "We want to do a peaceful march on the 21st of August to the Chief Justice because right now it is not the president that is holding it. It is the Chief Justice. She is the one who is preventing parliament from sending it to the president.

"…The people of Ghana just want her to do what we pay her salary for. Hear the case and give a judgement…If you don’t give a judgement, we are all hanging in the air."

LGBTQ rainbow flag
LGBTQ rainbow flag Elizabeth Winterbourne / Shutterstock

The bi-partisan private members’ bill was introduced to Parliament on August 2, 2021, and the Speaker referred it to the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

The Members of Parliament (MP) on the side of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are the sponsors of the anti-LGBTQI+ bill together with an MP of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The MPs are Samuel Nartey George, MP for Ningo-Prampram; Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, MP for Ho West; Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi, and Helen Adjoa Ntoso, MP for Krachi East.

The rest are Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, MP for La Dadekotopon; Della Sowah, MP for Kpando and Alhasan Sayibu Suhuyini, MP for Tamale North, and the New Patriotic Party MP for Assin South, John Ntim Fordjour.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

