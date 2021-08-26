The offenders were captured by the cameras installed at vantages points in Accra.
Surveillance cameras: Police start prosecuting 252 offenders
The Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service have started prosecuting 252 people whose vehicles have been captured by special police monitoring cameras across the country for traffic violations.
The Traffic Monitoring and Surveillance Centre is a flagship programme set up by the Police Administration and manned by the MTTD.
According to the Director-General of the MTTD, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Francis Aboagye-Nyarko, videos of the activities of the offenders would be used as evidence against them in the course of the prosecution.
He said details of the vehicle owners, such as their names, telephone numbers, and addresses, the chassis numbers of the vehicles, were obtained from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to aid in tracing the culprits.
The operation led by the acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, "is to fight indiscipline among road users and reduce to the barest minimum the carnage on our roads," he said.
He added: "All offences are immediately detected and the jurisdiction notified, and that helps track the vehicle. This will help clear our roads of miscreants who do not comply with road traffic regulations."
