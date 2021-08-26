Surveillance cameras: Police start prosecuting 252 offenders

The Traffic Monitoring and Surveillance Centre is a flagship programme set up by the Police Administration and manned by the MTTD.

According to the Director-General of the MTTD, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Francis Aboagye-Nyarko, videos of the activities of the offenders would be used as evidence against them in the course of the prosecution.

Pulse Ghana

He said details of the vehicle owners, such as their names, telephone numbers, and addresses, the chassis numbers of the vehicles, were obtained from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to aid in tracing the culprits.

The operation led by the acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, "is to fight indiscipline among road users and reduce to the barest minimum the carnage on our roads," he said.