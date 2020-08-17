The sad incident occurred Thursday night at Abuosu in the Techiman Municipality while the mobile money vendor was on his way home.

The 26-year-old was shot when he refused to hand over his day's sales as had been instructed and rushed to the hospital by passers-by and pronounced dead on arrival.

READ MORE: 15 million Ghanaians now have bank accounts – Bawumia

Mobile money vendor

Police have commenced investigations into the incident.

However, the Bono East Regional Police declined to comment on the facts of the case.