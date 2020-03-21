The municipal director, Mr Fidel Nii - Akuffo Bortey, in an interview said, they adopted the approach as education must continue in the wake of the presidents directives to avoid gatherings of over 25 people to curb the spread of the the virus.

Tema West NCCE sensitize residents on COVID-19

He added that , his outfit is also visiting community information centers as well as giving out pen drives containing messages on safety measures from the Ghana health service to Lorry stations in the municipality.

The municipal director, Mr Fidel Nii - Akuffo Bortey, sensitizing residents on COVID-19

Tema West NCCE sensitize residents on COVID-19

He advised all citizens to wash their hands as frequent as possible, or use sanitizers when there is no water.

He added that we should avoid touching surfaces, keep social distances of not less than 1 meter, avoid hand shaking and observe all safety measures required to keep the virus from spreading.

The municipal director, Mr Fidel Nii - Akuffo Bortey, sensitizing residents on COVID-19

Mr Bortey called on everyone to stop spreading wrong information, remain calm, isolate themselves and call for assistance if they notice any of the symptoms of Covid 19.