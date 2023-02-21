Tension at Denkyira Ayanfuri as 22-year-old Adisadel College graduate is stoned to death

He reportedly visited the Denkyira Fobinso community to engage in galamsey activities before his arrest and lynching.

The young man was accused of being the one who attacked a member of the Fobinso community on Friday, February 17, 2023, at a galamsey site. He was arrested and taken to the chief’s palace.

Citi News sources say even though the deceased denied any wrongdoing, the chief of Fobinso allegedly ordered for him to be dealt with causing angry residents to stone Wireko to death at the centre of the town.

Family members of the deceased who are now demanding justice said before they could arrive at Fobinso from Ayanfuri following a tipoff about Wireko being lynched, he had already died.

His lifeless body was conveyed to the police and a formal complaint lodged for an investigation to be conducted into the incident.

Nana Kwasi Kwarteng, the Akwamuhene of the Denkyira Traditional Council who doubles as the Abusuapanyin of Ayanfuri is calling for a speedy arrest and prosecution of the young man’s killers, saying his intervention prevented a reprisal by the youth of Fobinso who are bent on avenging the death of Wireko.

Assemblyman for Ayanfuri, Kwasi Anin Castro added his voice to the call for the swift arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators, saying it is the only way to avert the tension from escalating.

Wireko is reported to be a 2021-year graduate of Adisadel College but could not proceed to the university last year because he failed one of his papers.