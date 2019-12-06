With the construction of the road being undertaken by M/S GS International, at a cost of GH¢87,883,579.00, which is being borne by Government, Alhaji Abass Awolu told the President that one of the two carriageways is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The Teshie Link, which is located within the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly, has been left unconstructed for 30 years. It begins from the main Teshie Highway, through the LEKMA Hospital, and terminates on the Spintex Road.

The works involve the construction of the Teshie Link (7.5km) into an asphaltic concrete dual-carriage.