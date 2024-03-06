ADVERTISEMENT
Tetteh Quarshie hails from Osu, not Mampong – GaDangme Council replies Akufo-Addo

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a recent statement, the GaDangme Council, the traditional authority representing the Ga-Dangme ethnic group, has responded to President Nana Akufo-Addo's assertion about the origin of Tetteh Quarshie, the renowned cocoa pioneer.

T Quarshie

According to the council, Tetteh Quarshie hails from Osu, not Mampong, as suggested by the President.

President Akufo-Addo, during his Independence Day address, mentioned Mampong as the birthplace of Tetteh Quarshie, a statement that sparked a response from the GaDangme Council.

In their clarification by the Council’s President, J. Ayikoi Otoo, they emphasized that historical records and oral traditions firmly establish Osu as the true birthplace of Tetteh Quarshie.

“Tetteh Quarshie’s roots in Osu are well-documented, with many sources confirming his ties to the community except that some sometimes link in the Teshie. In both scenarios however he remains of a pure Ga extraction,”

“It is crucial to correct this misinformation and set the record straight regarding the origins of Tetteh Quarshie. By spreading this inaccurate information, we risk distorting our understanding of history and undermining the legacy of individuals who have made significant contributions to our society. It is essential to rely on factual evidence and historical sources to ensure the accuracy of our narratives,”

Tetteh Quarshie, known for introducing cocoa to Ghana in the late 19th century, played a pivotal role in shaping the country's economic landscape and his contributions to the cocoa industry have earned him recognition as a national hero.

The GaDangme Council's response aims to set the historical record straight, emphasizing the importance of accurate information regarding Ghana's cultural and historical figures. The clarification also highlights the significance of preserving and honoring the heritage and roots of influential personalities like Tetteh Quarshie.

