'The prostitute I met gave me good sex; I wanted more' - JB Danquah's accused killer

Asiedu is currently undergoing a jury trial at the Accra High Court, led by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, in connection with the 8 February 2016 murder of MP Danquah-Adu. Having concluded its case, the prosecution, represented by Principal State Attorney Mrs Sefakor Batse, established that Asiedu must answer the charges. In addition to murder, he faces a robbery charge, though he has been acquitted of conspiring with Vincent Bossu, who has since been freed.

The trial resumed on Monday, 4 November 2024, after extensive delays, largely attributed to a jury strike during the 2023/24 legal year. On this day, Asiedu took the witness box, responding to questions about the MP’s death. Earlier, he had testified about his visit to Konkonsa Bar, where he met a sex worker who later invited him to her residence. Under questioning by his lawyer, Yaw Dankwah, he elaborated that he returned to her home around 4:00 a.m., just two hours after initially leaving.

In court, Asiedu shared, "My lady, whenever I feel like having sex, I usually go to Vienna City in Madina. But the pleasure this lady provided that night made me go back after I went to the beer bar at 2:00 a.m. for more drinks. While drinking, I reflected on our time together and the conversations we shared, which prompted me to return to her."

According to EIB Network's Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, Asiedu gave his testimony through a Twi interpreter.

Excerpts from Asiedu's testimony:

Q: You were present in court when the prosecution presented statements allegedly made by you to the police. Do you recall?

A: Yes, I remember.

Q: Can you explain to the court what you initially told the police?

A: My lady, it was early morning when I went to the police regional headquarters to report an incident involving some individuals where I had gone to seek the services of a sex worker. The person who accompanied me asked me to wait at the counter while he spoke to the station commander. He later returned with the police officer, but I did not proceed with my report as the commander wanted to see me.

Q: The police claim that you provided different accounts—some denying involvement and others implicating others. Can you explain these variations to the jury?

A: Initially, I maintained my innocence, but I was threatened with my life if I did not comply. Under pressure, I agreed to whatever the police said and did as instructed.

Q: Following this threat, were you required to give further statements?

A: Yes, my lady. They instructed me to thumbprint a statement form without allowing me to speak.

Q: Regarding Exhibit W, does the caution statement dated 13 February 2016 reflect one of the documents you were asked to thumbprint without providing input?

A: Yes, my lady.

Q: The prosecution’s DNA expert testified that a sample matching your DNA was found on a T-shirt in JB Danquah's house, although the T-shirt was not presented in court. What is your response?

Counsel for the Republic: My lady, for the record, the T-shirt in question was previously admitted as Exhibit E.

Counsel for the Accused: My lady, Exhibit E, was never shown to the accused nor to the jury. We request its availability for examination at the next hearing.

Court: The objection is upheld. Exhibit E will be made available for the defence on the next adjourned date.

Q: You mentioned returning to the woman’s place around 4:00 a.m. after drinking at the bar. What led you to go back?

A: My lady, after experiencing the pleasure she provided, I felt compelled to return.

Q: What were you drinking?

A: 'Red Bull' energy drink.

Q: What is the name of the woman?

A: Janet Kyeraa.