'There’s no constitutional crisis in Ghana' - Bagbin on vacant seats controversy

His remarks follow a recent Supreme Court decision rejecting his attempt to overturn a previous ruling that prevented him from declaring four parliamentary seats vacant.
The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon Alban Bagbin, has assured the public and the media that the current stalemate in Parliament does not amount to a constitutional crisis.
In a media briefing held in Accra earlier today, Wednesday, November 6 2024, Speaker Bagbin expressed confidence that the matter could be resolved through thoughtful and mature dialogue, rather than Parliamentarians continuously seeking intervention from the Supreme Court.
“There’s no constitutional crisis in this country. I repeat, there’s no constitutional crisis in this country,” Speaker Bagbin stated, urging decorum.
Speaker Bagbin emphasised that Parliament has the constitutional authority to revoke the seats of four MPs who have either crossed party lines or announced intentions to stand as independents in the upcoming elections. He also accused the Executive and Judiciary of working together to undermine Parliament’s authority amidst recent developments.
“This is a constitutional crisis; we’re living in a country where Parliament is not sitting. What is going on?” she questioned.
Background
Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has directed Speaker Bagbin to submit the necessary documents by 6 November 2024, after Sory requested additional time to consult with the Speaker on the main case. Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame argued that the Speaker should not be involved in the case, emphasising that his office addresses matters of constitutional interpretation and public administration.
This situation arose from an initial suit filed by Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who challenged the Speaker’s declaration. Bagbin’s legal team argued that the Supreme Court lacked jurisdiction in the case, among other points.