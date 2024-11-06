'There’s no constitutional crisis in Ghana' - Bagbin on vacant seats controversy

In a media briefing held in Accra earlier today, Wednesday, November 6 2024, Speaker Bagbin expressed confidence that the matter could be resolved through thoughtful and mature dialogue, rather than Parliamentarians continuously seeking intervention from the Supreme Court.

“There’s no constitutional crisis in this country. I repeat, there’s no constitutional crisis in this country,” Speaker Bagbin stated, urging decorum.

Speaker Bagbin emphasised that Parliament has the constitutional authority to revoke the seats of four MPs who have either crossed party lines or announced intentions to stand as independents in the upcoming elections. He also accused the Executive and Judiciary of working together to undermine Parliament’s authority amidst recent developments.

“This is a constitutional crisis; we’re living in a country where Parliament is not sitting. What is going on?” she questioned.

Background

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has directed Speaker Bagbin to submit the necessary documents by 6 November 2024, after Sory requested additional time to consult with the Speaker on the main case. Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame argued that the Speaker should not be involved in the case, emphasising that his office addresses matters of constitutional interpretation and public administration.

