There’s nothing wrong for a parliamentary candidate to be NIB's MD – John Boadu

The former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) said since Mr Fokuo holds the requisite qualifications, there's no problem with the appointment.

“We are all concerned about the health of NIB and their financial situation is not very good as we speak. I will entertain any argument that says that by his experience and qualification he is incapable of managing, restructuring NIB; but for the mere fact that he is a Parliamentary Candidate begs the question,” he said.

Additionally, Mr Boadu insists that these arguments were out of place since some legislators double as heads of government institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

“We have Member of Parliaments who are ministers; with some of them holding ministries which are sensitive. We have a Finance Minister who is a Member of Parliament. He has been going for campaign. So I think that they can further come up with other reasons rather than just election. We even have a Vice President who is a presidential candidate,” he added.

In a press statement, the Minority caucus vehemently opposed the appointment of the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Manso Nkwanta as MD for the bank.

The Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, was the first to raise alarm over the appointment, questioning why the Bank of Ghana approved it considering that the MD would be engaged in rigorous campaigning for political office.