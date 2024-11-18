ADVERTISEMENT
Togbe Afede XIV criticises judiciary for recent 'illogical' decisions

The Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, has criticised recent decisions of the Supreme Court, describing them as “uninspiring” and “illogical”. According to him, the court’s interpretation of some laws has left much to be desired and fails to strengthen the country’s democracy.

Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV and Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo

His comment follows the recent Supreme Court ruling on the interpretation of Article 97 (1) (g) and (h) of the 1992 Constitution amid the controversy over four vacant parliamentary seats. The 5-2 majority decision on Tuesday, 12th November, has since sparked mixed reactions. While the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, and NPP MPs have supported the decision, others, such as retired Supreme Court judge Justice William Atuguba, have described the ruling as “predictable.”

Recommended articles

Meanwhile, in an interview on the sidelines of the 9th Congregation of Ensign Global College in Kpong, Lower Manya Krobo Municipality, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State expressed concern over the current state of the apex court. “It is unfortunate that, as the former Supreme Court Justice said, the judiciary has become very predictable. It's unfortunate. Some of the decisions that emanate from the judiciary have not been very inspiring,” he noted.

He added: “We want the judiciary that we all know exists to protect all of us, ensure freedoms, and ensure fair justice delivery. But happenings recently have given us cause for concern. Sometimes the way some laws are interpreted just defies logic; you see it written in black and white, you can understand the English, but then it's given other interpretations that do not help to strengthen our democracy, strengthen rights and freedoms, and ensure justice.”

Meanwhile, on the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections, Togbe Afede XIV stressed the need for fairness and transparency.

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa
Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa Pulse Ghana

He emphasised: “It must be secret elections but transparent, where transparency means that, you know, people go to the polling stations, we see them as they go and pick the ballot papers, we see them as they enter the booth, and can see from behind what they do inside the booth. So it's supposed to be transparent and secret.”

He therefore urged all stakeholders, especially the Electoral Commission (EC), to ensure a level playing field for all parties to guarantee peaceful elections on 7th December.

