Togbe Afede XIV criticises judiciary for recent 'illogical' decisions

Meanwhile, in an interview on the sidelines of the 9th Congregation of Ensign Global College in Kpong, Lower Manya Krobo Municipality, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State expressed concern over the current state of the apex court. “It is unfortunate that, as the former Supreme Court Justice said, the judiciary has become very predictable. It's unfortunate. Some of the decisions that emanate from the judiciary have not been very inspiring,” he noted.

He added: “We want the judiciary that we all know exists to protect all of us, ensure freedoms, and ensure fair justice delivery. But happenings recently have given us cause for concern. Sometimes the way some laws are interpreted just defies logic; you see it written in black and white, you can understand the English, but then it's given other interpretations that do not help to strengthen our democracy, strengthen rights and freedoms, and ensure justice.”

Meanwhile, on the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections, Togbe Afede XIV stressed the need for fairness and transparency.

He emphasised: “It must be secret elections but transparent, where transparency means that, you know, people go to the polling stations, we see them as they go and pick the ballot papers, we see them as they enter the booth, and can see from behind what they do inside the booth. So it's supposed to be transparent and secret.”