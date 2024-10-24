Togolese illegal miner sentenced to 18 years imprisonment

The case was presided over by High Court Judge, Her Lordship Abigail Animah Asare, serving in a circuit court capacity. She found Shaibu guilty of conspiracy to commit a crime involving illegal mining and mining without a valid license. In addition to his prison sentence, Shaibu was fined 10,000 penalty units for both offences.

When given the opportunity to speak before sentencing, Shaibu pleaded with the court to allow him to return to his home country, Togo, promising never to return to Ghana to engage in illegal mining. However, the judge explained that while he has the right to appeal, the seriousness of the crime and its widespread environmental consequences warranted a firm sentence.

In delivering her judgment, Her Lordship Animah Asare emphasised the gravity of illegal mining, noting its devastating impact on Ghana’s natural resources. She instructed court interpreters to clearly explain the ruling to all present and urged everyone, especially those involved in galamsey, to cease such activities immediately.

In addition to Shaibu’s sentencing, the court addressed the cases of five other individuals arrested for alleged illegal mining in Akyem Adasawase. These individuals—namely, Eric Niko, David Kodza, Robert Mawuli, Awuli David, and Nana Kojo Ayimadu—were apprehended on 16 October 2024 by the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners Taskforce. After significant deliberation, the court granted them bail.

Eric Niko and David Kodza were each granted bail set at GH¢250,000, with two sureties required, justified with property. The sureties are required to provide evidence that their properties are sufficient to cover the bail amount, with all documents to be verified by the court.

Meanwhile, Robert Mawuli and Awuli David were each granted bail of GH¢50,000, also with two sureties, who must be persons of high standing within the community to ensure the court's confidence in their compliance with the bail conditions.

Nana Kojo Ayimadu was granted a lower bail amount of GH¢20,000, but under stricter terms. He must provide three sureties, all of whom must reside within the court’s jurisdiction. Additionally, each surety must submit a copy of their Ghana Card to the court as an extra measure of accountability.

The state prosecution requested additional time to amend certain details in the charge sheets for the five accused, prompting the court to adjourn the hearing to 4 November 2024.

Following the court's ruling, Mohammad Amao, Chairman of the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners in Akim Oda, expressed satisfaction with the outcome. In an interview with Channel One News, he reaffirmed the association’s commitment to intensifying efforts to combat illegal mining, particularly in areas where such activities have severely polluted water bodies and degraded the environment.