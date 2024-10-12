Trainee nurses in Sampa furious over unpaid allowances, threaten to vote NDC

The trainees expressed their concerns, highlighting the discrepancy between the Vice President's campaign promises and their current situation.

Despite assurances from the government about the provision of trainee allowances, the students have not seen any payments, which has caused significant financial strain.

One of the students explained that whilst they were in their first year in school, their seniors only received half of the allowances promised but they have never received any.

Their outburst follows a Vice President Dr. Bawumia to Sampa to campaign.

In a video shared on X detailing the incident, the nurses stated they would rather vote for Dr. Bawumia’s main contender, John Mahama.

As the Vice President continues to campaign on the promise of providing trainee allowances, the affected students are calling for immediate action to address the delay and fulfil the government's pledge.

NPP's promises for trainee nurses allowance

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) had made a significant campaign promise to restore nursing trainee allowances, which were previously scrapped by the previous administration. This pledge was a key part of their 2016 election campaign and was reiterated in subsequent campaigns.

