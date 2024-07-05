Trotro drivers push for 10% increase in transport fares over fuel price hikes

GOIL and Shell increased their prices for diesel and petrol effective July 2, 2024, with a litre of petrol now selling at GH¢14.80 and diesel at GH¢14.92.

Star Oil had previously led the increase, selling a litre of diesel at GH¢14.79 and petrol at GH¢13.88.

Most OMCs have attributed the price increases to the depreciating cedi and rising costs of finished petroleum products on the global market.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, commercial drivers are urging the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and other transport unions to announce a fare increase.

They argued that the rising fuel prices are eroding their profit margins, making it challenging to sustain their livelihoods and support their families.

Pulse Ghana

Additionally, they highlighted the increasing costs of spare parts and other essential items necessary for their operations.

Kwabena Kakraba, a taxi driver at the Adabraka Cooperative Society station speaking to Accra-based Citi FM said "Sometimes we go home with bare hands because you cannot say you are not buying fuel. As long as you have moved the car, the car owner will take his or her sales. If you want to work with the car, you have to fill the tank. If you do all this and you don't get anything for yourself."

ADVERTISEMENT

He pleaded with the mother union to increase the fare adding that if the transport fares are increased by 20 or 15%, or even 10 per cent, they will be okay.

Earlier, the Chamber for Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) remarked that the government must take measures to reduce taxes on LPG or subsidise its price to promote and encourage nationwide accessibility and usage, which will help save the environment from further degradation caused by the use of firewood.