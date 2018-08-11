Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Two jailed 25 years for robbery in Tamale


Jailed Two jailed 25 years for robbery in Tamale

Imoro Abdul Rahman, 25, and Mubarik Abu, 23, who were arrested by the Tamale Police Command for attacking and robbing two ladies have been sentenced to 25 years in prison

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Imoro Abdul Rahman, 25, and Mubarik Abu, 23, who were arrested by the Tamale Police Command for attacking and robbing two ladies have been sentenced to 25 years in prison in hard labour by the Tamale Circuit Court presided over by Twumasi Appiah.

Imoro Abdul Rahman was charged with conspiracy to commit crime (count one), robbery (count two), and causing unlawful harm (count three). He was sentenced to 15 years on count one, 15 years on count two and 5 years on count three. The sentences are supposed to run concurrently.

Also, Mubarik Abu was charged with conspiracy to commit crime (count one) and robbery (count two). He was sentenced to 10 years on count one and 10 years on count two. The sentences are supposed to run concurrently. And they pleaded guilty to all the counts against them.

The convicts are serving their sentences at the Tamale Central Prisons.

It would be recalled that the Tamale Police Command arrested two carpenters namely Imoro Abdul Rahman, 25, and Mubarik Abu, 23, for attacking and robbing two ladies in the Northern Region.

The complainants were Foritong Cindy Yenulom, 25, a graduate of the Community Health Nursing Training School at Sakasaka in Tamale and Anaba Rophina, 26, a past student of Walewale Senior High School. Both reside at Kanvili-Tuunaayili, a suburb of Tamale.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Mohammed Yusuf Tanko, who confirmed the arrest to DAILY GUIDE, said on 29th July, 2018, at about 11 pm, the complainants were walking home from a spot called King David. When they reached a section of the road at Kanvili-Tuunaayili, the accused persons who were riding on a Luojia motorbike crossed their way.

According to him, one of the victims, Anaba Rophina shouted out to Foritong Cindy Yenulom to run because the accused persons were armed.

The suspects chased Foritong Cindy Yenulom with a cutlass and collected from them one Infinix Hot Note mobile phone, one Tecno J8 mobile phone and a purse containing cash of GH¢300.

In the process, Imoro Abdul Rahman used the cutlass to slash the palm of Foritong Cindy Yenulom, cutting off her three fingers.

The victims were rescued by someone who was passing by. The person managed to arrest Imoro Abdul Rahman and took him to the Kanvili Chief Palace. He was later handed over to a police patrol team and brought to the station.

DSP Mohammed Yusuf Tanko said Mubarik Abu who took off with the motorbike was later arrested to aid in investigations.

Both accused persons admitted the offence in their caution statements to the police.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Disappointment: Stop giving us just one round of sex - Queen mother to men Disappointment Stop giving us just one round of sex - Queen mother to men
Maternity Block: Akufo-Addo: I'll complete 40-year-old abandoned KATH Maternity Block Maternity Block Akufo-Addo: I'll complete 40-year-old abandoned KATH Maternity Block
President: Nana Akufo-Addo cuts sod for Kumasi roads facelift project President Nana Akufo-Addo cuts sod for Kumasi roads facelift project
Sex Life: Wives in Central region complain about noise pollution; say it distracts their night sex Sex Life Wives in Central region complain about noise pollution; say it distracts their night sex
Crime: Man arrested for attempting suicide on President's convoy Crime Man arrested for attempting suicide on President's convoy
Moral Character: Chief Justice warns judges who misconducts themselves Moral Character Chief Justice warns judges who misconducts themselves

Recommended Videos

Archbishop Palmer-Buckle: Muslims and Christians are responsible for 90% corruption Archbishop Palmer-Buckle Muslims and Christians are responsible for 90% corruption
Police Assault: Midland 'commando' police officer granted GH¢60,000 bail Police Assault Midland 'commando' police officer granted GH¢60,000 bail
Homosexuality: Gov’t has no plans for same-sex marriage – Akufo-Addo Homosexuality Gov’t has no plans for same-sex marriage – Akufo-Addo



Top Articles

1 Nationwide Tour Akufo-Addo starts 5-day Ashanti Regional tourbullet
2 Disappointment Stop giving us just one round of sex - Queen mother to menbullet
3 Katanka Car Kantanka releases Ghana's own G-Wagonbullet
4 KNUST Conti, Katanga embark on 'Say No to Mixed Hall Demo' todaybullet
5 LGBT Rights I will never legalize homosexuality - Akufo-Addobullet
6 Crime Man arrested for attempting suicide on President's convoybullet
7 Police Assault Midland 'commando' police officer granted...bullet
8 Sex Life Wives in Central region complain about noise...bullet
9 Disappointment Ghana is a not a serious country - Former...bullet
10 New Scam Thieves pose as preachers to dupe Takoradi...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
3 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
4 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
5 Controversial Prophet Women sent naked videos seducing to have...bullet
6 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
7 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
8 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter...bullet
9 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
10 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video...bullet

Local

Gun-wielding Chinese illegal miners arrested
Galamsey Gun-wielding Chinese illegal miners arrested
Ammunitions Upper West police impounds cache of weapons
Redevelopment €248m approved for Kumasi Central Market
Police Brutalities Interior Ministry to deal with ‘undisciplined’ Police officers