Upsurge in Ghana’s COVID-19 numbers with over 4,000 active cases - GHS latest update

The total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Ghana since the first case on March 12, 2020, is now 101,170.

Out of that number 96,255 have recovered.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), has expressed concern about the current trend of positive COVID-19 cases in the country.

The GMA says the development will shut the country’s health system because the facilities available in the country will not be able to accommodate the rising cases should the trend continue.

In an interview with Citi FM, the General Secretary of the Association, Dr. Justice Yankson, said Ghana’s best bet is to strictly comply with the COVID-19 preventive protocols especially as very few people have been vaccinated.

“It is not a good trend at all. Hitherto, some areas in Ghana that were not recording cases are now recording cases. Unfortunately, the level of healthcare in some areas are not even like Accra and if we don’t take care, and we get the numbers as we have in Accra, then we are going to have a tough time because even in Accra where there are a lot more health facilities, we all know what happens when the numbers begin to go up,” he said.

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) has also expressed worry over the increasing numbers of COVID cases, especially the deadly new Delta variant.=

Noguchi warned that even persons fully vaccinated in the country are testing positive for the new Delta strain.