UTAG declares national strike over galamsey after clash with Organised Labour

In a referendum held on Wednesday, 9th October, UTAG members voted overwhelmingly in favour of the strike, with 77.95% (2,153 votes) supporting the motion, 21.98% (607 votes) opposing, and 0.07% (2 votes) abstaining. The National Executive Council (NEC) of UTAG unanimously invoked Article XIX, Clause 5 of its constitution, declaring an immediate and indefinite strike across all 15 UTAG branches.

In a statement, UTAG instructed its members to comply with the strike until the government formally announces a nationwide ban on all mining and prospecting activities in protected areas, including forest reserves, farmlands, and water bodies. “All members are directed to comply with this decision until the government formally announces a nationwide ban on mining and prospecting activities in protected areas, including forest reserves, farmlands, and water,” the statement read.

The strike is seen as a bold move to pressure the government into taking more decisive action against galamsey, which has caused significant environmental damage, particularly to Ghana’s water bodies and forests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Divisions Over Strike Action

Earlier, UTAG expressed its disappointment with the leadership of Organised Labour for suspending their own planned strike. Speaking to journalists, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, President of the University of Ghana Chapter of UTAG (UG-UTAG), criticised Organised Labour's decision, noting that the recommendations presented by the government were not significantly different from those previously discussed and rejected.

“The leadership of Organised Labour refused to listen,” Prof. Gyampo stated, adding, “The meeting was rancorous and acrimonious. It ended in disunity.” He described how Joshua Ansah, Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), and Dr Isaac Bampoe-Addo, Executive Secretary of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), arrived at a meeting with a pre-prepared speech advocating the suspension of the strike. This, he said, led to discord among participants, many of whom questioned the appropriateness of their actions.

Prof. Gyampo underscored UTAG's commitment to the fight against illegal mining, stating, “We must prepare ourselves to be the sole conscience of the nation in confronting this existential threat that affects us all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Environmental Crisis Deepens

Illegal mining, or galamsey, has led to widespread deforestation, contamination of water bodies, and land degradation, causing environmental and health crises in Ghana. Water shortages have become common, and the toxic chemicals used in mining, such as mercury and cyanide, pose severe health risks to nearby communities. The pollution has also led to reduced agricultural productivity, further threatening the livelihoods of many Ghanaians.

Despite government efforts to impose stricter regulations, the socio-economic drivers behind galamsey remain entrenched, making it difficult to fully eradicate the practice. As UTAG’s strike looms, public pressure mounts on the government to take more effective action against illegal mining and its devastating impacts.