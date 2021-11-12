Video: Ghanaian MPs fight in Parliament over tidal waves disaster

In the video, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Defeamokpor is seen exchanging words with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah and the NPP MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo Markin.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has revealed that more than 200 homes have been destroyed by the high tides that swept through some communities in the Volta Region.

“The data we got, we are having 200 to 300 houses affected. Then those who are displaced, most importantly, I hear they are about 4000, and that is quite a huge number. So the devastation for us is quite serious and we are giving it all the serious attention that is needed. The hardest hit I’m told, is the Keta area,” he said.