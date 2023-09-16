This decision comes due to the continuous increase in the lake level caused by substantial inflows, as noted by Deputy Chief Executive, E&O, Ing. Edward Obeng Kenzo
VRA initiates controlled spillage at Akosombo, Kpong Dams
The Volta River Authority, (VRA) has initiated a controlled discharge at the Akosombo and Kpong Dams starting from Friday, September 15, 2023.
Additionally, VRA is well aware of the heavy rainfall occurring nationwide, leading to flooding and elevated water levels in certain communities and consequently implementing this controlled spillage as a preventive measure to minimize any adverse consequences.
They assure the public that they will continually assess the situation and provide updates accordingly.
