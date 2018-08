news

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has arrived at Kyebi to meet Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, today, Thursday, August 23, 2018.

The Asantehene is the special guest of honour at a grand durbar to mark the 75th anniversary of the late Okyenhene, Nana Ofori Atta.

In June, the perceived rancour between Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the Okyenhene, gave way to affection and goodwill when the two traditional rulers had some historic engagements in Kumasi.

The two performed a joint tee off in the second Head of State Invitational Golf Tournament and, in the presence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.