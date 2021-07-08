RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Over 3m Ghanaians living with mental disorders - Health Minister

"The WHO estimates that 10 percent of the population of Ghana have one form of mental disorder of the other thus with an estimated 31 million population in Ghana we have an estimated 3.1 million with mental disorders," the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, has revealed.

Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Health Minister
According to him, 41% of Ghanaians have psychological distress ranging from mild, moderate, or severe that cost the nation about 7% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Answering a question posed to him by the Member of Parliament for Sege, Christian Otuteye on plans by the Health Ministry to address the plight of persons with Mental Health problems, the Minister said the government has rolled out measures to ensure that mental health is treated nationwide and also improve mental health care in the country but the challenge has been funding.

