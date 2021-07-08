Over 3m Ghanaians living with mental disorders - Health Minister

"It is also clearly established that 41 percent of Ghanaians have psychological distress, mild, moderate or severe and this costs the nation 7 percent GDP loss," he stated.

Answering a question posed to him by the Member of Parliament for Sege, Christian Otuteye on plans by the Health Ministry to address the plight of persons with Mental Health problems, the Minister said the government has rolled out measures to ensure that mental health is treated nationwide and also improve mental health care in the country but the challenge has been funding.