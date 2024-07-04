We haven't declared a strike - National Service Personnel Association

“We urge the public to disregard the statement from the ‘Concerned NSS Personnel Association of Ghana’ (CONSAG) as they are not a recognised organisation. NASPA is actively engaged with the National Service Scheme (NSS) management to address the recent delays in allowance payments,” excerpts of the statement noted.

NASPA said it is pleased to inform all personnel that:

Allowances for April 2024 have been processed and paid and will reflect in accounts by Friday, 5 July 2024.

Allowances for May 2024 will be paid next week, by Friday, 12 July 2024.

NASPA emphasised its commitment to the well-being of National Service Personnel and “working diligently with the management of the scheme to prevent future delays and ensure the timely reflection of allowances in e-zwich accounts.”

The strike was declared on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, by the Concerned National Service Scheme (NSS) Personnel Association of Ghana (CONSPAG).

In their statement, the frustrated personnel highlighted that they are owed five months of allowances, while university graduates are owed three months.