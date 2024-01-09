We need our money — 2023 WASSCE examiners demand payment

An examiner narrating his ordeal indicated that "I started marking in 2010, and everything was okay, until recent times, the payments are not forthcoming. We have to wait for so many weeks or even months before we are paid. That is my concern, that is what we going through now as examiners.

"When you contact WAEC too, they will tell you the government has not given them the money. We don’t even have anybody to fight for us. They do everything against us. Look at the stress we went through during the marking, up till now we have not been paid."

Another examiner said "In fact, I'm even fed up to tell you the truth, I'm getting fed up because this is not the first time they are doing this. They have been delaying our payments for about two years now."

