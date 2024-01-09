ADVERTISEMENT
We need our money — 2023 WASSCE examiners demand payment

Emmanuel Tornyi

Examiners from the West African Examination Council (WAEC) in the Bono Region, responsible for grading the 2023 West African Examinations Certificate Examination (WASSCE), are yet to receive their payment.

WASSCE
Several of these examiners have openly expressed their request for compensation for the recent work they completed.

An examiner narrating his ordeal indicated that "I started marking in 2010, and everything was okay, until recent times, the payments are not forthcoming. We have to wait for so many weeks or even months before we are paid. That is my concern, that is what we going through now as examiners.

"When you contact WAEC too, they will tell you the government has not given them the money. We don’t even have anybody to fight for us. They do everything against us. Look at the stress we went through during the marking, up till now we have not been paid."

Another examiner said "In fact, I'm even fed up to tell you the truth, I'm getting fed up because this is not the first time they are doing this. They have been delaying our payments for about two years now."

"WAEC pressure examiners in which we have to work overnight. The employer-employee relationship is not going well. They should have even alerted us if there are any distortions, but they don't do that and this has become a problem now," an examiner also complained.

