He said the amount involves the three facilities to be used for the games: the Borteyman Sports Complex, the University of Ghana stadium and the Games Village.
We spent $195 million on infrastructure for the African games – Sports Minister
The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has disclosed that Ghana spent a whopping one hundred and ninety-five million dollars ($195m) on infrastructure for the 2023 African Games.
Recommended articles
Speaking at the ‘Meet the Press’ series organized by the Ministry of Information in Accra, the Minister said Ghana is ready to host the rest of Africa.
He said the Borteyman Sports Complex cost $145 million, the University of Ghana Sports Stadieum cost $34 million and the Games Village cost $16 million.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on February 14, commissioned the Borteyman Sports Complex.
During the inauguration of this state-of-the-art facility in Borteyman, President Akufo-Addo expressed confidence in Ghana's readiness to host the upcoming continental event on March 8.
“Fellow Ghanaians, as we enter the final stretch of preparations for the African games next month. The government of the African Union, the Association of National Teams of Africa, and the Association of Africa’s Sports Confederation, We’ll do everything possible to welcome and ensure the best arrangements for planned events. I admonish the Minister of Youth & Sports, staff of the Ministry, and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) to go all out and organize the best African Game in history.”
The complex is expected to catalyze the development of local talent, offering a conducive environment for aspiring athletes to hone their skills.
The sports complex is gearing ready to host the 13th All-African Games scheduled between March 8 and 23, 2024.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh