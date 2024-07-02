We'll not take part in vetting of Dep. Trade Minister-designate - Minority

In the statement, signed by Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, the Caucus expressed deep dissatisfaction with the administration’s performance and the President’s decision to nominate additional ministers despite ongoing severe national issues.

“Members of the Minority Caucus on the Appointments Committee of Parliament will not participate in today’s vetting of the President’s nominee for the post of Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry,” the statement declared.

Pulse Ghana

The Minority criticised the President’s approach to governance, arguing that the continued expansion of the ministerial portfolio reflects a lack of understanding of the economic difficulties faced by Ghanaians.

They cited several issues exacerbated by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration’s policies, including a crippling economic crisis, food insecurity, and debt default resulting from excessive borrowing, corruption in government, and wasteful and reckless expenditures.

“The Caucus is affronted by the already large size of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government and its poor economic performance,” the statement said.

