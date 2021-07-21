We’re creating 1 million jobs in the next 3 years - Akufo-Addo

The jobs, according to the President, will come under the Ghana COVID-19 Alleviation and Revitalization of Enterprises Support (Ghana CARES) programme, and will be created over a three-year period.

Nana Akufo-Addo said: “As has been well-publicized, a few days ago, the Ministry of Finance granted financial clearance to the Ministry of Education and the security services for the recruitment of some 11,800 people to beef up their operations. It does not end there. We will through interventions to be set out in the mid-year budget review announce plans for the creation of some one million more jobs under the Ghana CARES ‘Obaatampa’ project over the course of the next 3 years.”