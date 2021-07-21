We’re creating 1 million jobs in the next 3 years - Akufo-Addo

He said plans for this big move will be revealed by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in Parliament on July 29.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that his administration is on the verge of creating one million jobs within the next three years.
He said plans for this big move will be revealed by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in Parliament on July 29.
The jobs, according to the President, will come under the Ghana COVID-19 Alleviation and Revitalization of Enterprises Support (Ghana CARES) programme, and will be created over a three-year period.
Nana Akufo-Addo said: “As has been well-publicized, a few days ago, the Ministry of Finance granted financial clearance to the Ministry of Education and the security services for the recruitment of some 11,800 people to beef up their operations. It does not end there. We will through interventions to be set out in the mid-year budget review announce plans for the creation of some one million more jobs under the Ghana CARES ‘Obaatampa’ project over the course of the next 3 years.”
“We are determined to pursue our agenda for jobs creation in order to give opportunities for our youth to nurture their talents for the development of our country,” he added.
This job creation agenda comes off the back of the recent approval for the Ministries of Interior, National Security and Education to employ 11,000 personnel.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh