RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We’re creating 1 million jobs in the next 3 years - Akufo-Addo

Authors:

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that his administration is on the verge of creating one million jobs within the next three years.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

He said plans for this big move will be revealed by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in Parliament on July 29.

Recommended articles

The jobs, according to the President, will come under the Ghana COVID-19 Alleviation and Revitalization of Enterprises Support (Ghana CARES) programme, and will be created over a three-year period.

Nana Akufo-Addo said: “As has been well-publicized, a few days ago, the Ministry of Finance granted financial clearance to the Ministry of Education and the security services for the recruitment of some 11,800 people to beef up their operations. It does not end there. We will through interventions to be set out in the mid-year budget review announce plans for the creation of some one million more jobs under the Ghana CARES ‘Obaatampa’ project over the course of the next 3 years.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

“We are determined to pursue our agenda for jobs creation in order to give opportunities for our youth to nurture their talents for the development of our country,” he added.

This job creation agenda comes off the back of the recent approval for the Ministries of Interior, National Security and Education to employ 11,000 personnel.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Over 11,000 students reject UDS after gaining admission

Over 11,000 students reject UDS after gaining admission

2020 WASSCE: Brilliant student of Achimota School scores straight As in all subjects

2020 WASSCE: Brilliant student of Achimota School scores straight As in all subjects

Eugene Arhin’s wife slapped with GH¢3.5 million defamation suit

Eugene Arhin’s wife slapped with GH¢3.5 million defamation suit

Police impound $41 million worth of cocaine disguised as charcoal

Police impound $41 million worth of cocaine disguised as charcoal