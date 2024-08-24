Woman jailed for 18 months for stabbing neighbour with broken bottle

Attoman was charged with causing harm and pleaded guilty.

Presiding over the case, Mrs. Sedinam Awo Kwadam handed down the sentence, taking into account the severity of the injuries inflicted on Adzidoboh.

However, the court also considered that Attoman was a first-time offender and had admitted guilt at her initial appearance.

As part of the ruling, the court ordered that Attoman’s one-and-a-half-year-old child be placed in the care of her relatives.

Additionally, the Department of Social Welfare was instructed to provide the court with a report detailing any challenges related to the child’s welfare.

According to Chief Inspector Anim Darko, who led the prosecution, the complainant, Tetteh Adzidoboh, is a tailor residing in Abenwoha, Adenta, where Attoman also lives.

The incident occurred on June 19, 2024, around 10:00 am, when Adzidoboh visited a local drinking spot in Abenwoha to meet an associate. Attoman arrived at the bar with her young son and, being on friendly terms with Adzidoboh, offered him a drink.

As the visit progressed, Adzidoboh began playing with Attoman’s child. However, Attoman suddenly became furious, accusing him of harming her son and subsequently attacking him.

Witnesses at the scene intervened and managed to separate the two, escorting Adzidoboh out of the bar while advising Attoman to remain inside until tensions eased.