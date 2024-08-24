ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Woman jailed for 18 months for stabbing neighbour with broken bottle

Sammy Danso Eghan

A 25-year-old launderer, Ayisha Attoman, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison by the Adentan Circuit Court for stabbing Tetteh Adzidoboh in the neck with a broken bottle.

Broken bottle
Broken bottle

The incident stemmed from an altercation after Attoman accused Adzidoboh of beating her son while they were playing. Offended by the complainant’s actions, Attoman confronted him, leading to a physical fight.

Recommended articles

Attoman was charged with causing harm and pleaded guilty.

Presiding over the case, Mrs. Sedinam Awo Kwadam handed down the sentence, taking into account the severity of the injuries inflicted on Adzidoboh.

However, the court also considered that Attoman was a first-time offender and had admitted guilt at her initial appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the Department of Social Welfare was instructed to provide the court with a report detailing any challenges related to the child’s welfare.

According to Chief Inspector Anim Darko, who led the prosecution, the complainant, Tetteh Adzidoboh, is a tailor residing in Abenwoha, Adenta, where Attoman also lives.

The incident occurred on June 19, 2024, around 10:00 am, when Adzidoboh visited a local drinking spot in Abenwoha to meet an associate. Attoman arrived at the bar with her young son and, being on friendly terms with Adzidoboh, offered him a drink.

As the visit progressed, Adzidoboh began playing with Attoman’s child. However, Attoman suddenly became furious, accusing him of harming her son and subsequently attacking him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Witnesses at the scene intervened and managed to separate the two, escorting Adzidoboh out of the bar while advising Attoman to remain inside until tensions eased.

Despite the intervention, Attoman followed Adzidoboh outside and reignited the confrontation, and stabbed him in the neck. Adzidoboh sustained serious injuries and was promptly taken to the hospital for treatment. During questioning, Attoman confessed to the offence.

Sammy Danso Eghan

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Video captures powerful Hawa Koomson selling watermelon on the streets

Video captures 'powerful' Hawa Koomson selling watermelon on the streets

Nsawam Prison - Ghana

Court sentences Ghanaian blogger to 30 days in prison for publishing false news

2 accountants embezzle $250,000 yearly at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital - CEO reveals

2 accountants embezzle $250,000 yearly at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital - CEO reveals

Handcuffed man

Off-duty police officer arrested for alleged shooting man to death in Accra