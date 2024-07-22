Yagbonwura bans Abu Jinapor from all palaces in Gonjaland

“He (Yagbonwura) has taken the decision not to accept anybody that is led or within the company (of Jinapor); any group of people coming to visit him, either government people, political party people, if that group should involve Abu Jinapor, he will not receive them.

“And this decision is binding in all paramountcies in Gonja. The paramountcies are Bole, Kpebi, Wasipe (Daboye), Bupe, all the paramountcies. They are all included until further notice for now, he does not want any of them,” the spokesperson said.

He added, “And all of them that also accept him. He will have something to do with that chief. So, he has banned all of them. The decision is binding on all the paramountcies.”

Even though the spokesperson did not state the reasons for the ban, the video shared by Radio Tamale had scenes of a protest over the lands minister meddling in some chieftaincy issues.

Meanwhile, the Lands Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Damongo, has denied the claims of meddling in any chieftaincy dispute.

Pulse Ghana

“My attention has been drawn to media publications, both mainstream and social, to the effect that I am interfering or meddling in Gonja chieftaincy matters in general and Damongo in particular. For the record, these allegations are totally false.

“As I have stated time and again, I do not have any interest in the Damongo chieftaincy affairs whatsoever. As a bona fide Gonja Prince, I continue to have high regard for the revered chieftaincy institution, the Overlord of Gonjaland, Yagbonwura Bi-kunuto Jewu Soale, and all other chiefs for that matter,” part of a statement he issued reads.