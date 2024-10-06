ADVERTISEMENT
YEA arms 3,000 youth with skills and startup capital

Sammy Danso Eghan

Over 3,000 Youth Employment Agency (YEA) beneficiaries in Ghana have received vital equipment and financial support to kickstart their entrepreneurial journeys.

Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, handed over sewing machines, hair dryers, baking machines, makeup kits, and 1,000 Ghana Cedis to empower these young entrepreneurs.

After completing a two-week Rapid Skill Training program, beneficiaries gained expertise in areas including

1. Soap and Detergent making

2. Wallpaper Installation

3. Dressmaking (Surface Ornamentation & pattern drafting)

4. Electric fence/Gate automation

5. Solar Installation

6. GPS tracking

7. Innovative agriculture

8. Manicure, Pedicure, Make-up

9. Catering (includes production of local drinks) Baking

10. Access Control system installation – doors

11. CCTV Installation

12. DSTV Installation

13. Auto /vehicle diagnostics

14. Digital & Social Media Marketing

15. Coding & Robotics

16. Artificial Intelligence (AI)

17. Drone Assembly & Operations

18. Phones & Laptop Repairs

19. Recycling of Waste Plastics

1. Plumbing

2. Auto / vehicle servicing

The Minister tasked YEA to monitor beneficiaries, ensuring they utilise these resources effectively. This initiative aims to address youth unemployment and promote economic growth in Ghana.

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) began its mission to empower Ghana's youth on September 19, 2024. The YEA launched a job initiative, providing networking and marketing opportunities to young people who completed a six-month training program. This effort addressed the dire consequences of youth unemployment, threatening Ghana's economic and security architecture.

At the event, Deputy CEO Alhaji Bashiru Ibrahim commended the beneficiaries for embracing the challenges, particularly in the Kaya training programs.

The event also saw participation from over 30 private and public sector companies, including the Cyber Security Authority, finance companies, banks, and service companies.

The YEA acknowledged the government's commitment to developing technical capacities, particularly in STEM education, to address the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The agency appealed for continued support to strengthen STEM institutions and urged beneficiaries to share their skills with their communities.

Alhaji Ibrahim highlighted the importance of equipping youth with employable skills, particularly in the maritime sector, to enhance sub-regional security and drive sustainable development. This initiative demonstrates the YEA's dedication to empowering Ghana's youth and addressing unemployment.

As the YEA looks to the future, it plans to undertake more youth employment-related activities and seeks extended support from donor agencies, especially for women and persons with disabilities.

The Africa Reports, key partners in the job fair, thanked the government for the collaboration. Adiib Saani, security expert and director of Africa Reports, added that youth unemployment is a threat to national security, and with these numbers, it has lessened the threats.

