YEA opens applications for School Support Programme to employ 10,000 youth

Kojo Emmanuel

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has opened applications for its new School Support Programme (SSP).

Partnering with the Ghana Education Service (GES), this initiative aims to strengthen the country's educational infrastructure and offer crucial support to schools.

YEA is calling on Ghanaians aged 18-35 to apply. Those with at least a diploma are encouraged to apply for roles as Community Education Teaching Assistants.

These positions involve working alongside educators to improve classroom management, deliver quality education, and support students' academic success.

Senior High School (SHS) graduates are also invited to apply, with opportunities to help ensure a safe and supportive school environment.

Additionally, kitchen assistants will be recruited to provide nutritious meals to support students' learning.

The programme will create 10,000 job opportunities for motivated and dedicated youth.

Interested applicants can apply via the YEA portal: https://apply.yea.gov.gh.

On July 18, 2024, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo praised the management and board of the YEA for their significant efforts in addressing the country's unemployment issue.

Speaking at the YEA Beneficiaries Forum in the Ashanti region, he highlighted ongoing plans to enhance the appeal and effectiveness of YEA's programmes, particularly for the youth.

Nana Addo assured that the government would support the security services to consider the beneficiaries' appeals.

The future of Ghana he said resides in the youth and votes, and encouraged involvement in the elections and campaigns.

Kofi Agyepong, CEO of YEA, emphasised the agency's commitment to its beneficiaries, ensuring timely payments and training to boost morale and appreciation.

He shared success stories of beneficiaries creating jobs for themselves and others, noting that 8,496 beneficiaries are in the Ashanti region alone, including community police, health workers, and prison service employees.

YEA supports 6,011 businesses in the region, paying allowances to service employees.

