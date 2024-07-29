You can't install a chief at Fiapre; you're a paramount chief - Dormaahene slams Otumfuo

Addressing his community members over the weekend, Nana Agyeman Badu II noted that the Asantehene is recognised as a paramount chief by Ghana’s constitution and that a paramount chief cannot install another paramount chief on land that does not fall under his kingship.
The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, has stated that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, lacks the authority to install a paramount chief at Fiapre, a town in the Sunyani West Municipality in the Bono Region of Ghana.
Recommended articles
According to the Dormaahene, the actions of Otumfuo Osei Tutu are condemnable and must not be entertained as they show disrespect for the traditions of the people of Fiapre.
He stated that the Fiaprehene owes allegiance to the paramount chief of Odumase and that the paramount chief of Odumase exercises control over Fiapre.
“The final authority in the chieftaincy rank is the paramount chief. There is no authority beyond the paramount chief. Otumfuo is a paramount chief, so he cannot lord over another paramount chief.
So, I want to plead with the Fiaprehene that Otumfuo cannot make him a paramount chief. As long as I remain president of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Otumfuo cannot install a paramount chief. It is not possible. Even if the court says otherwise, I will not obey and I’m willing to go to jail for that.
The Fiaprehene is on Bono land, so he should come to us so that we seek forgiveness from the ancestors for him. Fiapre is not under the authority of Otumfuo. It is not Otumfuo’s blood. What I know is that he is from Denkyira and ended up at Kumasi Number 1 due to wars. I cannot make him a paramount chief.
The only person who can do that is the paramount chief of Dumase Number One. There are people staying elsewhere and causing trouble in Dormaa land. I have never disrespected Otumfuo, but he shouldn’t fight for what does not belong to him,” he said.
Nana Agyeman Badu vowed to resist any attempt by Otumfuo to install a chief at Fiapre and indicated his readiness to risk his life for it.
He appealed to Otumfuo Osei Tutu, stating that his actions are leading to divisions among the chiefs in the Bono Region and therefore he must be wary of his actions.