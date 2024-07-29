You can't install a chief at Fiapre; you're a paramount chief - Dormaahene slams Otumfuo

According to the Dormaahene, the actions of Otumfuo Osei Tutu are condemnable and must not be entertained as they show disrespect for the traditions of the people of Fiapre.

He stated that the Fiaprehene owes allegiance to the paramount chief of Odumase and that the paramount chief of Odumase exercises control over Fiapre.

“The final authority in the chieftaincy rank is the paramount chief. There is no authority beyond the paramount chief. Otumfuo is a paramount chief, so he cannot lord over another paramount chief.

So, I want to plead with the Fiaprehene that Otumfuo cannot make him a paramount chief. As long as I remain president of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Otumfuo cannot install a paramount chief. It is not possible. Even if the court says otherwise, I will not obey and I’m willing to go to jail for that.

The Fiaprehene is on Bono land, so he should come to us so that we seek forgiveness from the ancestors for him. Fiapre is not under the authority of Otumfuo. It is not Otumfuo’s blood. What I know is that he is from Denkyira and ended up at Kumasi Number 1 due to wars. I cannot make him a paramount chief.

The only person who can do that is the paramount chief of Dumase Number One. There are people staying elsewhere and causing trouble in Dormaa land. I have never disrespected Otumfuo, but he shouldn’t fight for what does not belong to him,” he said.

Nana Agyeman Badu vowed to resist any attempt by Otumfuo to install a chief at Fiapre and indicated his readiness to risk his life for it.

