Young man criticises NDC's free tuition policy, calls for sustainable initiatives

“To me it’s a very bad policy. If we consider the implementation of the Free SHS. This is not the right time for another government to tell us that they will implement free tuition for people coming to the university. Because that’s not what we need. … The quality we are getting from the Free SHS is very bad when you consider the food and and accommodation provide.”

“So why don’t you channel the funds you coming to use for this to the SHS level to get the quality education that they need. Because the government can’t provide everything free. There should be systems like creating jobs for people to (earn and) pay their fees…So I think the policy is a bad one and I don’t know if their aim is to get more votes in the elections,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NDC’s policy, which was unveiled as part of their youth manifesto, aimed to make higher education more accessible by eliminating tuition fees for first-year students in public universities.

The party argued that this initiative would ease the financial burden on students and their families, particularly those from economically disadvantaged background.