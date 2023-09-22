Occupy Julorbi House: Police block protesters from marching to Jubilee House

Protesters encountered a roadblock manned by police officers near the 37 Military Hospital. The police were equipped with SWAT gear and armored vehicles. In response, demonstrators sat down on the road, effectively taking over the area while awaiting a resolution.

During the first day of the "Occupy Julorbi House" protest on Thursday, September 21, the police employed tactics to thwart the demonstration. Several protesters were arrested and detained at various police stations in the city. However, all 49 detainees were subsequently released on the same day.

The three-day "Occupy Julorbi House" protest, organized by the pressure group "Democracy Hub," aims to urge the President and members of the Economic Management Team to address economic mismanagement and corruption issues in the government.

